Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, family has coronavirus

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, family has coronavirusThursday, September 03, 2020
|
In
further proof that coronavirus (COVID-19) will spare no one, filmâ€™s â€˜tough guyâ€™
Dwayne â€œThe Rockâ€ Johnson has shared that he and his family tested positive the
virus.
Dwayne Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian, along with their children tested positive for COVID-19. (Picture by: Valerie Goodloe / Splash News)
Johnson revealed that he and his wife, Lauren Hashian, along with their two young daughters have the virus during an 11-minute video on Instagram yesterday, September 2.
The former wrestler turn actor revealed they have all recovered now but said having the virus was â€œone of the most challenging and difficult things weâ€™ve ever had to endure.â€
Johnson, the worldâ€™s highest paid actor, said his daughters had a sore throat for a couple days and â€œbounced backâ€ but he and his wife had a â€œrough goâ€.
The Jumanji star urged people to wear their masks and boost their immune system to protect themselves. â€œBe strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings.â€
