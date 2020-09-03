Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, family has coronavirus

In

further proof that coronavirus (COVID-19) will spare no one, filmâ€™s â€˜tough guyâ€™

Dwayne â€œThe Rockâ€ Johnson has shared that he and his family tested positive the

virus.

Dwayne Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian, along with their children tested positive for COVID-19. (Picture by: Valerie Goodloe / Splash News)

Johnson revealed that he and his wife, Lauren Hashian, along with their two young daughters have the virus during an 11-minute video on Instagram yesterday, September 2.

The former wrestler turn actor revealed they have all recovered now but said having the virus was â€œone of the most challenging and difficult things weâ€™ve ever had to endure.â€

Johnson, the worldâ€™s highest paid actor, said his daughters had a sore throat for a couple days and â€œbounced backâ€ but he and his wife had a â€œrough goâ€.

Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends.

The Jumanji star urged people to wear their masks and boost their immune system to protect themselves. â€œBe strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings.â€