Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wanted to be a country singer

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wanted to be a country singerMonday, April 06, 2020
|
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson “dreamed” of becoming a country singer when he was a teenager, before moving to try his hand at football, and then eventually becoming a wrestler.
The 47-year-old star is best known for his careers as a professional wrestler and an actor, but he has now admitted that when he was a teenager, his dream job was singing country hits.
Dwayne lived in a “little s**thole motel” in Nashville, Tennessee, when he was 15, and says the experience made him want to become a “traditional country music singer”.
Speaking during an Instagram Live over the weekend, he said: “I did have a dream of becoming a country singer. I used to spend a lot of time down on music row. I wanted to be a traditional country music singer. Had a decent voice that could carry a tune but I ended up buying a car from a crackhead … that’s a long story … but it is the best thing that never happened to me.”
The Jumanji: The Next Level star also had hopes of making it into the NFL after playing college football for the University of Miami, but went undrafted after entering the 1995 NFL draft.
Dwayne—who secured a wrestling contract a year later in 1996—added: “It’s just like me never making it to the NFL. It was the best thing that never happened.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy