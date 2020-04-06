Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wanted to be a country singer

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson “dreamed” of becoming a country singer when he was a teenager, before moving to try his hand at football, and then eventually becoming a wrestler.

The 47-year-old star is best known for his careers as a professional wrestler and an actor, but he has now admitted that when he was a teenager, his dream job was singing country hits.

Dwayne lived in a “little s**thole motel” in Nashville, Tennessee, when he was 15, and says the experience made him want to become a “traditional country music singer”.

Speaking during an Instagram Live over the weekend, he said: “I did have a dream of becoming a country singer. I used to spend a lot of time down on music row. I wanted to be a traditional country music singer. Had a decent voice that could carry a tune but I ended up buying a car from a crackhead … that’s a long story … but it is the best thing that never happened to me.”

The Jumanji: The Next Level star also had hopes of making it into the NFL after playing college football for the University of Miami, but went undrafted after entering the 1995 NFL draft.

Dwayne—who secured a wrestling contract a year later in 1996—added: “It’s just like me never making it to the NFL. It was the best thing that never happened.”