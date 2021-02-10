D’Yani to celebrate ‘Birthday’ on Valentine’s Day

Singer D’Yani is set to

release his latest single Birthday

on Valentine’s Day.

Birthday, which D’Yani teased on his Instagram page, was produced by Ward 21’s Kunley McCarthy for Downsound Records (DSR).

D’Yani explained the decision to release the single on Valentine’s Day was in line with the love theme.

“Valentine’s Day represents a day of love and an exchange of love! Most of my avid fans are women and it’s of paramount importance to me that they feel loved and cherished everyday especially on this day of romanticism,” said D’Yani.

He continued, “Any day that brings joy and appreciation to women, is a day that I have to celebrate. Though I am a little weary of the commercialised romanticism that comes with the day, I do see the reason it is so widely celebrated. My brand as an artiste not only represents soulful music, but ultimately I’m an advocate of love,” he added.

D’Yani noted that while it may sound cliché, he’s learnt that there are certain expressions of love that will never get old to women.

“Whether it be a nice date under candle light settings with champagne popping or something more intimate like a picnic, ultimately it really depends on your partner’s preference.”

“Personally, I am always invested in creating memorable experiences for the woman I adore,” he added.

Born Andre Chavanie McCormack, D’Yani attended the Wolmer’s Boys School in Kingston and the Caribbean Maritime University.

His latest radio hits include Vengeance and Heaven Telegram, which has generated over 500,000 views on YouTube.