Eating healthy: That’s how Macka Diamond is dealing with coronavirus

Eating healthy: That’s how Macka Diamond is dealing with coronavirusThursday, March 12, 2020
|
Many Jamaicans are stocking up on cleaning supplies, gloves
and masks, but dancehall artiste Macka Diamond is urging people to build their immune
system to combat coronavirus.
“Eating healthy and building up your immune system is the best way to fight any infection, and yet the Government through the Health and Wellness Ministry is not encouraging persons to start eating their fruits, vegetables and herbs,” Macka said.
The artiste, who has been on a health journey over the last three years, knows first-hand that changing one’s diet can improve a person’s health.
“Herbs like dandelion, elderberry, blue vervain and moringa, we have them all here to help us fight viruses. Jamaica is blessed with the good food, and we should take advantage of that in this crisis to build our immune system,” said the artiste, whose real name is Charmaine Munroe.
Macka is also encouraging fans who want health tips to message her on Instagram (@mackadiamond1). Similar tips will be included in her Naturally Happy Web series which should be relaunched this Easter.
