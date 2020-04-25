Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler join charity stand-up comedy stream

Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler join charity stand-up comedy streamSaturday, April 25, 2020
Eddie Murphy will join Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart and more for a special charity comedy show in May during lockdown.
The 59-year-old star—who announced his return to stand-up last year—has been confirmed for Byron Allen’s Feeding America Comedy Festival livestream alongside the likes of Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish and Howie Mandel as they look to raise money for the hunger relief organisation’s food bank network.
The three-hour broadcast— which will air on Allen Media Group TV networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel as well as the Local Now app—is set for 9 May from 8pm EST.
In a statement, comedian Byron said: “In partnership with Feeding America, my comedian friends and all of us at Allen Media Group are pleased to announce this global live-streaming comedy event on May 9th. Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Viewers will be encouraged to donate to Feeding America, and the charity’s CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot thanked Byron and his organisation for doing what they can to help during such a tough time.
