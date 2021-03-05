Eddie Murphy will return to stand-up comedy

Eddie Murphy will return to stand-up comedyFriday, March 05, 2021
Eddie Murphy hasn’t done stand-up in a while but the comedian may be making his comeback soon. When the pandemic allows, that is.
On Kevin Hart’s SiriusXM podcast, Murphy shared that he had planned to return to his first love this year but that the coronavirus threw that out the window.
“My plan was to do Dolemite, Saturday Night Live, Coming 2 America and then do stand-up. And then the pandemic hit, and it shut the whole shit down,” he said. “Then I was going – the whole time last year I would have been out working on my act trying to get my shit right, and then the whole thing shut down.”
However, the actor said when the pandemic is over, and it’s safe to go out, he’ll be back on the stage.
Coming 2 America, the sequel to Murphy’s movie hit, is now available for streaming on Prime Video.
