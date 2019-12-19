Eight-year-old is highest-earning YouTuber at US $26M

Take note, YouTubers. Eight-year-old Ryan Kaji is the highest-paid YouTuber, earning US $26 million in 2019 on his channel, according to a list published by Forbes magazine.

Dude Perfect came in second, up from third the year before, having earned $20 million between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019. In third place was another child star’s Anastasia Radzinskaya of Russia. At only five years old, she earned $18 million.

Ryan was the platform’s highest earner in 2018 with US $22 million.

His channel Ryan’s World, launched in 2015 by Ryan’s parents, already has 22.9 million subscribers. Initially called Ryan ToysReview, the channel mostly consisted of Ryan unboxing toys and playing with them.

The channel has also evolved as Ryan ages, now offering more educational videos in addition to the toys.