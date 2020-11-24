Elaine Thompson-Herah among finalists for Female World Athlete of the Year

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah is a finalist for World Athletics’ Female Athlete of the Year.

Thompson-Herah, the double Olympic sprint champion, is the world leader in the 100m at 10.85 seconds, and was undefeated in her seven outings in the event this year.

She will face stiff competition to claim the global track and field body’s top prize as the four other nominees have also had a spectacular season, producing world-beating performances despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The include Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey who set a world record of 14:06.62 over 5000m; Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands who set a world record of 18,930m in the one hour run and a European record of 29:36.67 over 10,000m, the fourth fastest performance in history; Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir who won the world half marathon title and twice broke the world half marathon record for a women-only race (1:05:34 and 1:05:16) and Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela who was undefeated in four triple jump competitions indoors and outdoors and broke the world indoor triple jump record with 15.43m.

The male and female World Athletes of the Year will be announced live at the World Athletics Awards 2020 during a virtual event on December 5.

Voting to determine the finalists was a three-way process that included the World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family casting votes by email, while fans voted online via World Athletics’ social media platforms. The Council’s vote counted for 50 per cent of the result, while the Athletics family’s votes and the public votes each counted for 25 per cent of the final result.

Voting for the Female World Athlete of the Year closed on 15 November.

Two Jamaican women have won the title before, Merlene Ottey in 1990 and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013.

The male equivalent has also been won by two Jamaicans, Asafa Powell (2006) and Usain Bolt, who copped the award six times.