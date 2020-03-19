Elephant Man apologises to airport staff

Dancehall artiste Elephant Man has apologised to staff at the Sangster International Airport In St James for breaching airport protocol.

On Wednesday Night, the Find It artiste felt the brunt of scaling criticism from many Jamaicans after a voice note alleging that he had completely breached airport protocol made its rounds on social media.

The voice note, which is all of six minutes long, claimed that Elephant Man had refused to declare that he was coming from a country that Jamaica had imposed travel restrictions on to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“They came off the flight from Brussels, and I asked him if he was in Germany and he said no, he did not declare it on his form. He was landed and sent through. He proceeded to stop at the cambio, where a co-worker of mine, who on passing, heard him say: ‘Him wish di whole a wi dead because him nuh know weh di excitement fa.’ I’m talking about Elephant Man,” a staff member from the airport said.

Jamaicans who arrive on the island from Germany are required to spend 14 days in quarantine.

Elephant Man initially denied the allegations, saying that the customs officer’s recollection of events was not true.

“When I was going through, nobody stopped me and said, you know seh wi have a quarantine ting a gwaan,” he said.

But on Thursday morning, he took to social media to express regret for his actions.

“I just want to say, I really really sincerely apologise to the staff at the Sangster International Airport, and the Minister of Health, and the people of Jamaica. I also want to apologise for any misunderstanding in the way I incorrectly completed the form. After my long journey I put the last country I arrived from as opposed to all the countries I attended in the last six weeks,” he said.

“I have spoken to the authorities, and I am self quarantined at home,” he added.

However, the police said they have launched an investigation into the matter and would be working with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and members of the immigration department to determine the appropriate action.