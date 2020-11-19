Elephant Man’s court date gets postponed

Dancehall artiste Elephant Man will have to wait until February 2, 2021 for his court case to be called up in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

He was given the news when he appeared in court on Tuesday (November 17).

Elephant Man is charged with breaching Section 8 (5) of the Immigration Act, which mandates people arriving in Jamaica to make a truthful declaration to immigration personnel.

His lawyer, Christopher Townsend, told the Jamaica Observer that they are frustrated with the police’s inability to present them with required evidence.

“The police officer said up until now, he’s unable to obtain the footage from the Sangster International Airport. So we are quite concerned as to whether or not, if it was that the prosecution required it, if they would have still stalled?” he asked.

“We’re feeling a little frustrated at this point. Certainly, we would have liked to have the footage so we could have a discussion with him [Elephant Man], in relation to the matter. Now those discussions are delayed. They are promising to give us the footage on February 2, 2021.”

However, he said his client will still be able to travel outside the island until his next court date.