Elephant Man, Ding Dong for next Verzuz battle?Tuesday, May 26, 2020
The two men who put the ‘dance’ in dancehall may be up to battle it off next on Verzuz.
Swiss Beatz, co-creator of the platform has hinted that the next battle could be between Elephant Man and Ding Dong.
Speaking on Instagram Live with Ding Dong, Swizz Beatz mentioned a clash between Ding Dong and the energy god, deejay Elephant Man.
Swiss Beatz then asked viewers to post Jamaican flags if they wanted a Ding Dong and Elephant Man Verzuz to be a reality. And of course the Jamaicans were in the commenting, lighting up the screen with the red, green, and gold.
Would you be tuning in to this battle BUZZ Fam?
