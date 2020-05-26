Elephant Man, Ding Dong for next Verzuz battle?

BUZZ Fam, I know you’re still wrapped in your Jamaica flag following last weekend’s

The two men who put the ‘dance’ in dancehall may be up to battle it off next on Verzuz.

Swiss Beatz, co-creator of the platform has hinted that the next battle could be between Elephant Man and Ding Dong.

Speaking on Instagram Live with Ding Dong, Swizz Beatz mentioned a clash between Ding Dong and the energy god, deejay Elephant Man.

Swiss Beatz then asked viewers to post Jamaican flags if they wanted a Ding Dong and Elephant Man Verzuz to be a reality. And of course the Jamaicans were in the commenting, lighting up the screen with the red, green, and gold.

Would you be tuning in to this battle BUZZ Fam?