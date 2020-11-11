Elephant Man joins graduating class of 2020 for new video

Elephant Man joins graduating class of 2020 for new videoWednesday, November 11, 2020
|
Elephant
Man seems set to bring his trademark energy back to dancehall with an upcoming
video.
The ‘Energy Gad’ teased the new video on his Instagram yesterday.
Ele, born Oneil Bryan, asked his fans to guess what song he was on Mona Road in Kingston 6 filming. “A bet unu nuh tell mi a which video mi a do?”
All the graduation garb-clad, gold chain-wearing deejay would confirm was that the video was being done by Good Good Production.
The Signal Di Plane artiste is known for his high energy songs and videos which characterized much of dancehall in the early to mid-2000s.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy