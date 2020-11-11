Elephant Man joins graduating class of 2020 for new video

Elephant

Man seems set to bring his trademark energy back to dancehall with an upcoming

video.

The ‘Energy Gad’ teased the new video on his Instagram yesterday.

Ele, born Oneil Bryan, asked his fans to guess what song he was on Mona Road in Kingston 6 filming. “A bet unu nuh tell mi a which video mi a do?”

All the graduation garb-clad, gold chain-wearing deejay would confirm was that the video was being done by Good Good Production.

The Signal Di Plane artiste is known for his high energy songs and videos which characterized much of dancehall in the early to mid-2000s.