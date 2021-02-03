Elephant Man’s bail extended to March

Elephant Man’s bail extended to MarchWednesday, February 03, 2021
Dancehall artiste Elephant Man had his bail extended when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree on Tuesday.
He is being charged with breaching Section 8 (5) of the Immigration Act, which mandates people arriving in Jamaica to make a truthful declaration to immigration personnel.
His attorney, Christopher Townsend, told the Jamaica Observer that the prosecution has committed to handing over video footage of the entertainer’s March 2020 arrival at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.
“The authorities say that they now have the tape of what occurred in the immigration hall, so the tape has now turned up. They will be making it available to us before that day [March 7], so the judge set that day to ensure all disclosure has occurred,” he said.
