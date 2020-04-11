Elephant Man’s new music vid tackles COVID-19

Elephant Man releases video for The Cure.

Call it damage control or maturity, but Elephant Man is shining a light on the severity of the coronavirus in his latest music video for the single The Cure.

Premiering on Good Friday, the track is a cover of Shinehead’s 1990 reggae classic Strive, with ad-libs from the ‘Energy God’ name-dropping countries which have been greatly impacted by the pandemic.

“To how the world a run brogad a better yuh gaa yuh bed B,” the deejay says at the start of the track. “Brothers and sisters can’t you see, disease without vaccine taking over these days. Police out in the streets, is a quarantine place, stay home if you want to be safe. Gwaan hold the faith inna di tri-state, Barbados, Antigua and Trinidad. London, Europe, Africa, Kenya, Nigeria…nah lef Jamaica, fi unno mi a pray. Italy…”

The visuals unfold mostly with Elephant Man singing along Kingston’s Palisadoes strip, dressed in an all-black ensemble. The story is developed courtesy of footage from various news outlets across the world, capturing the doom and gloom of the COVID-19 outbreak, from rising death tolls to ghost-town cities.

The video comes a few weeks after the entertainer found himself in hot water with law enforcement after a voice note which went viral on social media, bore claims that the deejay falsified immigration documents by not declaring all the countries he had visited while on tour in Europe.

The artiste, whose given name is Oneil Bryan, has since been charged with breaches of the Immigration Act, despite issuing an apology via his Instagram account. He is expected to answer to the charges in a court appearance on April 15.