Ellen Page comes out as trans, changes name to Elliot

Juno star Ellen Page has come out as transgender

and will now go by the name Elliot Page.

The announcement was made via social media on Tuesday.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Page said in a letter that was shared on Twitter.

Page will now use the pronouns ‘he’ and ‘they’.

— Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) pic.twitter.com/kwti60bZLwDecember 1, 2020

The Umbrella Academy star, who came out as gay in 2014, got married to Emma Portner in 2018.

In the letter, Page said that there was some hesitation to come out as transgender because of the “invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.”

Nonetheless, Page is happy to be transgender.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive,” Page wrote. “To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Since then, Page has received lots of support from celebrities, as well as his wife, Emma.