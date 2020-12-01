Ellen Page comes out as trans, changes name to Elliot

Ellen Page comes out as trans, changes name to ElliotTuesday, December 01, 2020
|
Juno star Ellen Page has come out as transgender
and will now go by the name Elliot Page.
The announcement was made via social media on Tuesday.
“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Page said in a letter that was shared on Twitter.
Page will now use the pronouns ‘he’ and ‘they’.
The Umbrella Academy star, who came out as gay in 2014, got married to Emma Portner in 2018.
In the letter, Page said that there was some hesitation to come out as transgender because of the “invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.”
Nonetheless, Page is happy to be transgender.
“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive,” Page wrote. “To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”
Since then, Page has received lots of support from celebrities, as well as his wife, Emma.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy