Eminem apologises to Rihanna on surprise album

Eminem released a surprise album which included an unexpected apology to Rihanna, at midnight on Thursday.

The album, Music to Be Murdered By – Side B, is a 16-track work which includes Zeus, the song on which the apology came.

The lyrics reference Eminem taking the side of Chris Brown after he pleaded guilty to felony assault involving Rihanna in 2009.

But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna

“For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri / It wasn’t meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me”

Rihanna and Eminem have collaborated on several songs, including the 2010 hit, Love The Way You Lie, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and The Monster.

The album is a follow-up project to Music to Be Murdered Bywhich was released in January this year.