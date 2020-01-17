Eminem criticised for lyric about bomb at Ariana Grande gig

On the first track on Eminemâ€™s 11th album, Music To Be Murdered By he raps about the Manchester Arena bomb attack which killed 22 people in 2017.

The lyric comes in a new song, Unaccommodating, in which the star boasts about his impact on hip-hop.

At one point, he says: â€œIâ€™m contemplating yelling â€˜bombs awayâ€™ on the game / Like Iâ€™m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.â€

We know Eminem has had an undoubted huge impact on hip hop music, but canâ€™t help but wonder if he couldnâ€™t find a better way to express this.

Eminem has since gotten scathing criticisms about the lyric since he released the album unannounced on Friday morning.

Tf wrong with â€” DaShawn Peterson (@BadLikeNicki) #Eminem?Iâ€™ma have to disagree with him on this line because that was a traumatizing event for people who attended in 2017. Some people perished. Ariana was traumatized from the event. I know he says crazy things but, this outta line!#MusicToBeMurderedBy: pic.twitter.com/8bfOqvwxyqJanuary 17, 2020

I love Eminem but this guy really has a bar in his new song mocking the Ariana Grande concert bombing and then has a explosion noise straight after..â€” cal ðŸ•Š (@Rxstive) January 17, 2020

This Eminem album is not for me. Iâ€™m sorry but heâ€™s 47 and itâ€™s 2020, saying the things heâ€™s saying on this is just cringe now. The shock value just doesnâ€™t hit anymore like it used to. Thatâ€™s what eminem just doesnâ€™t seem to understand. Iâ€™m sorry. Some decent cuts on there tho.â€” killuminati (@killumi50150718) January 17, 2020

Eminemâ€™s album:â€” lauren (@laurendyt19XX) What he said about the Manchester bombing is sick and very hurtful to some people.Releasing the album on the day Mac drops his, very disrespectful.Dropping MGKâ€™s name in, very petty! Doesnâ€™t do Killshot at his concerts but starts petty beefItâ€™s a no from meJanuary 17, 2020

But not everyone was offended.

Seeing eminem all over the trending page for some lyrics. Specifically the Manchester bombing and let me just sayâ€¦â€¦his name is slim shady and he's been doing that shit for 20 plus years. Quit being a sensitive prick and just listen to the god damn music bruh. â€” Raidz (@Raidz__) pic.twitter.com/ClzZ4lddXrJanuary 17, 2020

The same Eminem who raised over 2 million for the victims of the manchester bombing? And built his name off shocking lyrics? Right. People need to get out moreâ€” garrychino (@garrymalt) January 17, 2020

And get this BUZZ fam, in a gaping contrast, Eminem advocates for tighter gun control laws in the US in the albumâ€™s lead single Darkness.

The song and video reference the 2017 Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting in Las Vegas, in which 58 people died.

Eminem plays the role of an isolated, mentally-disturbed character who plots a murderous rampage to gain notoriety.

The video ends with a montage of news reports from recent mass shootings, captioned: â€œWhen will it end? When enough people care.â€

What do you make of the lyric BUZZ Fam?