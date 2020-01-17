Eminem criticised for lyric about bomb at Ariana Grande gig

Eminem criticised for lyric about bomb at Ariana Grande gigFriday, January 17, 2020
|
On the first track on Eminemâ€™s 11th album, Music To Be Murdered By he raps about the Manchester Arena bomb attack which killed 22 people in 2017.
The lyric comes in a new song, Unaccommodating, in which the star boasts about his impact on hip-hop.
At one point, he says: â€œIâ€™m contemplating yelling â€˜bombs awayâ€™ on the game / Like Iâ€™m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.â€
We know Eminem has had an undoubted huge impact on hip hop music, but canâ€™t help but wonder if he couldnâ€™t find a better way to express this.
Eminem has since gotten scathing criticisms about the lyric since he released the album unannounced on Friday morning.
But not everyone was offended.
And get this BUZZ fam, in a gaping contrast, Eminem advocates for tighter gun control laws in the US in the albumâ€™s lead single Darkness.
The song and video reference the 2017 Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting in Las Vegas, in which 58 people died.
Eminem plays the role of an isolated, mentally-disturbed character who plots a murderous rampage to gain notoriety.
The video ends with a montage of news reports from recent mass shootings, captioned: â€œWhen will it end? When enough people care.â€
What do you make of the lyric BUZZ Fam?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy