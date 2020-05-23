Eminem to host listening party for a “Marshall Mathers LP” 20th anniversary

Eminem to host listening party for a “Marshall Mathers LP” 20th anniversarySaturday, May 23, 2020
|
It’s the 20th
anniversary of the “Marshall Mathers LP”, and Eminem is gearing up to mark the milestone.
Slim Shady today announced that he will have a listening party on May 27 for the defining release.
In a brief Instagram video, the “Stan” rapper said “I used to give a (expletive) / now I could give a (expletive) less,” using lyrics from his hit “I’m Back” to make the announcement.
“Stan drop, Listening Party and I got a new number – hit the site for more info on the 20th Anniversary,” the rap legend said.
Fans will be able to sign up to participate in a live chat and listening party through Mathers’ website.
At the risk of being called a stan, we’ll *try* to contain our excitement, but we think everyone who’s ever heard of Em knows there will be nothing ordinary about this listening party!
Are you as excited as we are BUZZ fam? Let us know in the comments.
