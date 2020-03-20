Emmys cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Emmys cancelled due to coronavirus pandemicFriday, March 20, 2020
|
The Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual awards show was scheduled to take place at the Pasadena Convention Center in California over three nights in June – but organisers have decided to scrap its original plan because of the ongoing health crisis.
Terry O’Reilly, the chairman of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, explained: “Given our concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that we will not be staging the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena this coming June.
“As there are so many unknowns right now with the flow of information changing on a daily, almost hourly, basis, it would simply be irresponsible to move forward with our annual celebration of excellence in daytime television at this time.”
Despite this, Brent Stanton, the executive director of the Daytime Emmys, revealed that judging will continue as planned and the organisers “look forward to announcing our incredibly talented nominees later this spring”.
He continued: “We are working on some interesting alternative ideas for how to best recognise the honourees later this year and will share more details in the weeks ahead.”
Adam Sharp, the president and chief executive officer of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, said the decision to cancel the show was “extremely difficult”.
However, he also insisted that the health and safety of attendees and staff was the primary concern.
He added: “We are closely monitoring public health authorities’ guidance, seeking feedback from our awards communities, and evaluating the flexibility of our venue and production partners as we plan for the future in this unprecedented context.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy