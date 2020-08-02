Emotional Jada Kingdom discusses humble beginnings, ‘WiN’ success

Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom shared an emotional message to her

Instagram today, August 1, as her video WiN

trends number one on YouTube.

Noting that the success of her latest single is not the first time she had led the platform’s trending, Jada Kingdom said this one was more special because it represents her “real life, adding that “nothing was manufactured about it”.

Released six days ago, WiN pays homage to the artiste’s humble beginnings in Seven Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew and has already racked up more than 650,000 views on the platform

“Over the years I’ve been told so many times, a cyan dweet and mi naw go buss and mi naw go reach nuh weh; unu know di talk dem,” the Banana singer told her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

“Mi just buil’ dah song here fi motivate myself and give miself strength. Mi literally listen da song here every day since mi record it. And the video mean the world to me because nutn nuh sugar-coated ‘bout the video,” said a choked up Jada Kingdom as she tried to find words to express herself.

“Mi literally shoot the video a mi yaad. Mi run go link mi modda and a par the day and mi just hol’ a bade, hol’ a wash off, run a boat and we deh deh a vibe and ting.”

The artiste shot down rumours that said the video was shot using actors and a borrowed house saying it was her family including parents and siblings,in the video, which made it all the more special when it received such warm reception. “It just mean so much to me, and mi just happy say everybody gravitate to the song and relate to the song so much because mi never expect this none at all.

“Just thanks fi the love and thanks fi the feedback. I’m so f***ing happy right now unu wouldn’t even understand because as mi say it was totally unexpected.”

Despite the impoverished conditions portrayed in the video, Jada Kingdom said she is determined to buy her mother a house, and that’s what “just keep mi going and keep mi pushing”.

She ended by stating she’s happy to have found the confidence to fairly represent her community, hinting that the journey to reaching that place of self-assuredness is “a whole different conversation for another day”.