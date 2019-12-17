Emotions overflow as a tearful Mortimer, fans bond at #UNPLGDJA

Emotions overflow as a tearful Mortimer, fans bond at #UNPLGDJATuesday, December 17, 2019
Fast-rising reggae crooner Mortimer enraptured scores of Jamaicans at an intimate live session at the Ambassador Bar & Grill in Liguanea, St. Andrew on Monday night (Dec 16).
Overwhelmed by the sheer turnout, the Lightning singer stopped in his tracks as he wept openly, which only made his fans clamour even louder for more.
Despite the late 9 pm start, kinky and puffy â€˜naturalistasâ€™, as well as spliff-and-incence-toting Rastafarians filled the cool, airy venue.
So humble and pure with music that just whisks you away, showering you with genuine love â€“ this is what reggae music is about!
The hundreds of supporters were also overcome with emotion, as they belted out the lyrics of his Fight the Fight EP in unison.
The event, hosted by #UNPLGDJA, also saw well-received performances from up-starter Chris Malachi, who performed songs from his The Messenger EP.
BUZZ fam, if you werenâ€™t there you missed a truly beautiful experience!
Following the performance, Mortimer became a trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday as Jamaicans reminisced on the magic they witnessed, and we have to agree.
For added measure, please enjoy the official music video for Lightning below:
