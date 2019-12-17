Emotions overflow as a tearful Mortimer, fans bond at #UNPLGDJA

Fast-rising reggae crooner Mortimer enraptured scores of Jamaicans at an intimate live session at the Ambassador Bar & Grill in Liguanea, St. Andrew on Monday night (Dec 16).

Overwhelmed by the sheer turnout, the Lightning singer stopped in his tracks as he wept openly, which only made his fans clamour even louder for more.

Still cyaa believe Mortimer bawl lastnight cauz him Neva expect so much supportâ€¦ So pure danâ€¦ nuff respectâ€” Chillyâ„¢ áµ€á´´á´± áµ€áµá´¿á´º á´¹á´¬á´ºá´³á´¼ (@Rio_Watchusayin) A dawg behind me bawl out "Suh wah him a bawl fah? Him nuh see him 1million view pan YouTube? Him Neva know him a bbc star?"December 17, 2019

Despite the late 9 pm start, kinky and puffy â€˜naturalistasâ€™, as well as spliff-and-incence-toting Rastafarians filled the cool, airy venue.

Mortimer. â€” The Most Hon. Prime Minister Morgan Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@CoolieBwoi_Chev) Thatâ€™s the tweet. #UNPLGDJa @mortimer876 pic.twitter.com/oBMsaisjGcDecember 17, 2019

So humble and pure with music that just whisks you away, showering you with genuine love â€“ this is what reggae music is about!

The hundreds of supporters were also overcome with emotion, as they belted out the lyrics of his Fight the Fight EP in unison.

The event, hosted by #UNPLGDJA, also saw well-received performances from up-starter Chris Malachi, who performed songs from his The Messenger EP.

BUZZ fam, if you werenâ€™t there you missed a truly beautiful experience!

Following the performance, Mortimer became a trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday as Jamaicans reminisced on the magic they witnessed, and we have to agree.

Mortimer mek me bawl & nearly lose all a mi senses since night but mi nah lie me glad mi come out come see dis a bare history just gwan you see if me neva deh yasso meeda just choope miselfâ€” 1, 2, 3. I am.. (@tajnalee) December 17, 2019

