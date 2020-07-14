Empire star Bryshere Gray arrested for assaulting wife

Empire star Bryshere Gray was arrested on Sunday, July 12, for allegedly assaulting his wife to the point of unconsciousness.

According to reports, Gray, who plays Hakeen Lyon on the hit TV show, was taken into police custody in Arizona in the United States for domestic violence charges.

His wife reportedly made the call to the police after Gray allegedly assaulted her in their Goodyear, Arizona home for several hours.

In a release regarding the incident, it’s said the wife had “numerous visible injuries” and that she was strangled to the point of unconsciousness in one instance.

The police department said Gray refused to exit the home when its officers responded to the call. He eventually went out after SWAT and crisis negotiations officers arrived on the scene.

The 26-year-old was charged with aggravated assault, assault and disorderly conduct at the Maricopa County jail.

The wife was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.