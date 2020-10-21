EndSARS: Jamaican entertainers upset about police brutality in Nigeria

Several Jamaicans acts have added their voices to the chorus of people begging the Nigerian government to put an end to police brutality in the country.

For weeks, there have been protests in Nigeria with people demanding an end to police brutality. They were especially upset about the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a police unit that has been accused of kidnapping, harassing, and extorting Nigerian youth.

Like their international counterparts, including like Beyonce, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Estelle, Chance The Rapper, Naomi Campbell and Nigerian singer Burna Boy, several Jamaican entertainers have joined the #EndSARS movement.

â€œMy heart bleeds and I cry openly to see this happening in Mama Africa in the year 2020â€¦I pray for strength and protection over the lives of those who bravely fight against the system and its oppressors. Itâ€™s a shame that more isnâ€™t being done to help,â€ Jamaican singer Christopher Martin said in an Instagram post on Tuesday night.

â€œCanâ€™t the leaders of the world including our little island that has such a big impact on the world apply some pressureâ€¦real f*kn pressure on the president of Nigeria Ÿ‡³Ÿ‡¬ to do right by his people????â€

United Kingdom-based Jamaican entertainer Stylo G shared an image on Instagram on Tuesday, asking for prayers for the African country.

â€œPrayers up for my brothers âœŠŸ¾ Nigeria Ÿ‡³Ÿ‡¬,â€ he said.

Stylo Gâ€™s post was also shared by Bounty Killer.

THE TEARS OF MY HEART BURN THE PAIN I FEEL TO C MY AFRICAN BROTHERS AND SISTERS GO THROUGH THIS WICKEDNESS. MY HEART ACHE JUST TO C THIS

On Wednesday morning, dancehall artiste Spragga Benz made several posts about the protests in Nigeria, but he said that a few were blocked by Instagram because they supposedly had â€˜false informationâ€™.

â€œOk .. I am trying to find a simple Nigeria post that wonâ€™t be blockedâ€¦ hope this one stays up,â€ the entertainer captioned a picture of hand painted in the colours of the Nigerian flag.

Koffee also made an #EndSARS post on Wednesday. The same thing was done by Voicemailâ€™s Qraig, who said: â€œThe tears of my heart burn the pain I feel to c my African brothers and sisters go through this wickedness. My heart ache just to c thisŸ’”â€

Stefflon Don, who is dating Nigerian singer Burna Boy, is also bothered by the brutality.

â€œWish this sh*t wasnâ€™t happening, people are being killed for just having a VOICE. If you canâ€™t even have a voice what do you really have? Rest in peace you beautiful souls. Thank you for standing up and not backing down. Thank you for being so brave. Thank you for riding. You will NEVER be forgotten. A change must come,â€ the United-Kingdom-based entertainer said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

And even as people around the world add their voices to the discussion, the protests continue in Nigeria.

The tension was high on Wednesday when police in different districts of Lagos fired shots in the air to break up crowds of people who were breaking the curfew.

That comes after things turned bloody on Tuesday when lawmen allegedly opened fire on a crowd of protestors at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos. There have been reports of deaths and injuries.

And as several buildings have been set on fire, Nigeriaâ€™s President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed for â€œunderstanding and calmâ€.