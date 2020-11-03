Entertainer Laden to remain behind bars

Entertainer Laden to remain behind barsTuesday, November 03, 2020
Dancehall
artiste Laden will be spending some more time behind bars.
It is understood that the entertainer did not appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Tuesday morning.
A bail hearing for the deejay has been set for next Monday.
He was arrested last week Wednesday and charged with illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, and failing to stop on the request of the police.
While he will remain in police custody, his co-accused – 21-year-old Saaion Ebanks and his 16-year-old brother – have been granted $500,000 bail.
Laden’s legal woes started last week when he was driving in Cheapside district, St Elizabeth, some time after 10 p.m. It is said that he was signalled to stop by the police, and he did so briefly, before speeding away.
During a chase, the police saw an object being thrown from the sunroof of the vehicle. The car was later intercepted.
After searching the occupants of the vehicle, the police brought them back to the area where the object was thrown.
A Hi-point 9mm pistol with a magazine containing one 9mm round of ammunition was found.
