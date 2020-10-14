Entertainer Renee 6:30 joins OnlyFans

Jamaican

entertainer Renee 6:30 is now part of the OnlyFans gang after joining the platform

last Saturday.

The dancer-turned-artiste made her first post on the adult-oriented platform on Saturday, October 10. It was a 17-second video. Since then, she has made seven other posts.

In her bio, Renee says: â€œCome inside and see.â€ It also has the YouTube link for her music video Free and Single.

It costs US$19 to see Reneeâ€™s content on OnlyFans.

Although she has been posting since Saturday, many of her 127,000 followers on Instagram didnâ€™t become aware she was on the subscription-based platform until Monday when she shared part of a sexually suggestive video.

In the short clip that had no audio, Reneeâ€™s mouth was mostly open while a white substance was being poured in her mouth and on her upper body.

â€œStill my fav scene @magical_studioja Ÿ˜©Ÿ˜©Ÿ˜© posting the behind scene of this video on my onlyfans link in my bio subscribe now,â€ she said in the caption.

Her fans were certainly pleased to see the video.

â€œOnly FansŸ¤”mi ago broke mi piggyback,â€ one person said.

Renee, who has released songs like My Body and Fornication, is just the latest Jamaican entertainer to join OnlyFans. She is following in the footsteps of Dâ€™Angel and Ishawna, who claim they have been big bucks from the platform. Macka Diamond also joined the space recently.