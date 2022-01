Entertainer Renee 6:30 joins OnlyFans

Jamaican

entertainer Renee 6:30 is now part of the OnlyFans gang after joining the platform

last Saturday.

The dancer-turned-artiste made her first post on the adult-oriented platform on Saturday, October 10. It was a 17-second video. Since then, she has made seven other posts.

In her bio, Renee says: “Come inside and see.†It also has the YouTube link for her music video Free and Single.

It costs US$19 to see Renee’s content on OnlyFans.

Although she has been posting since Saturday, many of her 127,000 followers on Instagram didn’t become aware she was on the subscription-based platform until Monday when she shared part of a sexually suggestive video.

In the short clip that had no audio, Renee’s mouth was mostly open while a white substance was being poured in her mouth and on her upper body.

“Still my fav scene @magical_studioja Ÿ˜©Ÿ˜©Ÿ˜© posting the behind scene of this video on my onlyfans link in my bio subscribe now,†she said in the caption.

Her fans were certainly pleased to see the video.

“Only FansŸ¤”mi ago broke mi piggyback,†one person said.

Renee, who has released songs like My Body and Fornication, is just the latest Jamaican entertainer to join OnlyFans. She is following in the footsteps of D’Angel and Ishawna, who claim they have been big bucks from the platform. Macka Diamond also joined the space recently.