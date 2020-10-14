Entertainer Renee 6:30 joins OnlyFans

Entertainer Renee 6:30 joins OnlyFansWednesday, October 14, 2020
|
Jamaican
entertainer Renee 6:30 is now part of the OnlyFans gang after joining the platform
last Saturday.
The dancer-turned-artiste made her first post on the adult-oriented platform on Saturday, October 10. It was a 17-second video. Since then, she has made seven other posts.
In her bio, Renee says: â€œCome inside and see.â€ It also has the YouTube link for her music video Free and Single.
It costs US$19 to see Reneeâ€™s content on OnlyFans.
Although she has been posting since Saturday, many of her 127,000 followers on Instagram didnâ€™t become aware she was on the subscription-based platform until Monday when she shared part of a sexually suggestive video.
In the short clip that had no audio, Reneeâ€™s mouth was mostly open while a white substance was being poured in her mouth and on her upper body.
â€œStill my fav scene @magical_studioja Ÿ˜©Ÿ˜©Ÿ˜© posting the behind scene of this video on my onlyfans link in my bio subscribe now,â€ she said in the caption.
Her fans were certainly pleased to see the video.
â€œOnly FansŸ¤”mi ago broke mi piggyback,â€ one person said.
Renee, who has released songs like My Body and Fornication, is just the latest Jamaican entertainer to join OnlyFans. She is following in the footsteps of Dâ€™Angel and Ishawna, who claim they have been big bucks from the platform. Macka Diamond also joined the space recently.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy