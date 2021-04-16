Entertainers react to PM proposal for stimulus package for dancehall

There have been a few reactions coming in following the announcement made by Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, that the government will be providing support to members of the entertainment industry, whose livelihood has been affected by the impact of the Coronavirus.

During Parliament on Tuesday, he disclosed that “we understand the hurt and suffering. Many have lost significant resources, so we are going to have to make an allocation”. He also indicated that he plans to reach out to the leaders of the entertainment industry in relation to the plans.

Since then there have been a few reactions to the proposed plan by the JLP party leader. Dexta Daps expressed his thoughts, with his comment “a lieeee, start wid d younger artiste 1st but I’m like 5th so don’t forget me” with a few laughing emojis to demonstrate how he felt. Former Portmore Empire member Sheba was less than convinced when she wrote “mek mi huh heavy pon di kmt…Ssstttuuuppeezzz” she wrote in an Instagram comment.

DJ Crazy Neil was strident in his reproach of the plan, as he insinuated that the PM was trying to butter them up. “When you diss the entertainment sector 2 year str8 and plan fi try butter dem up cause you never know dem woulda notice and we easy fi forget things” he wrote on IG.

Fellow selector and Artiste Tony Matterhorn wrote “smaddy claim mines because I don’t need it”. It’s uncertain when this will take effect; in the meantime, entertainers have been weighing in on the matter.