Shenseea lays mom to rest in private ceremony

Family, friends, and members of the entertainment fraternity showed up to give their support to dancehall artiste, Shenseea as she laid her mom, Castilyn Eleanor Williams to rest on Wednesday.

Her mom passed away on Thursday, June 25th. Shenseea later revealed to her fans that although they were yet to determine the cause of death, her mom was admitted to hospital after suffering a mild stroke and heart attack.

The ceremony was private and small, but dancehall artistes and friends of the ShenYeng boss were spotted in the church. Of course, members of the Romeich Entertainment family were there to support their leading female act; manager Romeich, Ding Dong, and Teejay were there and dressed in black.

Producer of her international breakout single, Blessed, Rvssian was also in attendance.

Reggae artistes, Romain Virgo and Taurus Riley gave tribute in song. Bishop Escobar was also spotted at the church.

Condolences continued to pure in for Shenseea as photos from the funeral made their way on social media.