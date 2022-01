Entertainment industry joins Shenseea in mourning mom’s death

The entertainment industry woke up to the news that fast-rising dancing artiste Shenseea has lost her mom today.

There aren’t many words that can bring comfort to someone grieving, but many dancehall artistes tried to find the right ones to express their condolences to Shenseea and her family.

For producer Romeich, the lost was very personal as he described Shenseea’s mother as his second mom.

“Its always hard to lose Love ones BUT GOD KNOWS best R.I.P to my second mom you have done greatness in your time on earth and you have given and raised a blessing to the world by the name of #chinsealee and you will be truely miss,†he captioned a post on his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram Its always hard to loose Love ones BUT GOD KNOWS best R.I.P to my second mom you have done greatness in your time on earth and you have given and raised a blessing to the world by the name of #chinsealee and you will be truely miss and as long as i have life i will continue making shen and raj happy and safe i know thats all yoi would want Ÿ™Ÿ™Ÿ™Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ™Ÿ™Ÿ™ #mommashenyeng ⤟’–â¤A post shared by Romeich entertainment (@romeichentertainment) on Jun 25, 2020 at 5:41am PDT

Popcaan, Spice and Dexta Daps expressed their shock at the news while trying to provide solace to the Blessed artiste.

Popcaan shared a conversation on his Instagram with Shenseea’s mom teasing him about his bald head.

“Rest well mama thanks for the great energy Ÿ™Ÿ¿Ÿ™Ÿ¿Â @shenseea my condolence to you and the family during this tough time,†he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram Rest well mama thanks for the great energy Ÿ™Ÿ¿Ÿ™Ÿ¿ @shenseea my condolence to you and the family during this tough timeŸ¤¦Ÿ¿â€â™‚ï¸ keep your head up shen!!!! Sending regards from me and the unruly campŸ’ªŸ¿Ÿ’ªŸ¿#RIPA post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Jun 25, 2020 at 7:56am PDT

“WTF OMG Ÿ˜³ why mi a refresh mi page over and over to read again Ÿ˜«Ÿ˜«Ÿ˜«Ÿ˜¢Ÿ˜¢Ÿ˜¢Â @shenseea I’m soooooooo Sorry #RIPŸ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Â I’m lost,†Spice wrote.

International model Winnie Harlow told Shenseea she would be praying for her. “God bless you â¤ï¸Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ˜“Ÿ˜­ I’m so sorry for your loss babes, the hardest… Keeping you in my prayers,†she said.

Dovey Magnum encouraged Shenseea to stay strong. “God have mercy on your heart â™¥ï¸ Shen!! My condolences to you and your family… keep strong! Ress up mommy.â€

Stefflon Don, Konshens, Trabass, and many of Shenseea’s fans also shared in the dancehall princess’s grief.