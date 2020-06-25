Entertainment industry joins Shenseea in mourning mom’s death

The entertainment industry woke up to the news that fast-rising dancing artiste Shenseea has lost her mom today.

There arenâ€™t many words that can bring comfort to someone grieving, but many dancehall artistes tried to find the right ones to express their condolences to Shenseea and her family.

For producer Romeich, the lost was very personal as he described Shenseeaâ€™s mother as his second mom.

â€œIts always hard to lose Love ones BUT GOD KNOWS best R.I.P to my second mom you have done greatness in your time on earth and you have given and raised a blessing to the world by the name ofÂ #chinsealeeÂ and you will be truely miss,â€ he captioned a post on his Instagram account.

Popcaan, Spice and Dexta Daps expressed their shock at the news while trying to provide solace to the Blessed artiste.

Popcaan shared a conversation on his Instagram with Shenseeaâ€™s mom teasing him about his bald head.

â€œRest well mama thanks for the great energy Ÿ™Ÿ¿Ÿ™Ÿ¿Â @shenseeaÂ my condolence to you and the family during this tough time,â€ he captioned the post.

â€œWTF OMG Ÿ˜³ why mi a refresh mi page over and over to read again Ÿ˜«Ÿ˜«Ÿ˜«Ÿ˜¢Ÿ˜¢Ÿ˜¢Â @shenseeaÂ Iâ€™m soooooooo SorryÂ #RIPŸ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Â Iâ€™m lost,â€ Spice wrote.

International model Winnie Harlow told Shenseea she would be praying for her. â€œGod bless you â¤ï¸Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ˜“Ÿ˜­ Iâ€™m so sorry for your loss babes, the hardestâ€¦ Keeping you in my prayers,â€ she said.

Dovey Magnum encouraged Shenseea to stay strong. â€œGod have mercy on your heart â™¥ï¸ Shen!! My condolences to you and your familyâ€¦ keep strong! Ress up mommy.â€

Stefflon Don, Konshens, Trabass, and many of Shenseeaâ€™s fans also shared in the dancehall princessâ€™s grief.