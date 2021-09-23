Epic’s “Fortnite” banned from App Store amid nasty court battle

Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney recently called out Apple over what he describes as “lying to the public”.

In 2020, Apple told the media it would be willing to allow Fortnite back on its App Store, providing that Epic Games “played by the same rules as everyone else.”

Apple has instead decided to blacklist Fortnite from its App Store until their ongoing legal battles have concluded. The process could take years.

The companies have been at each other’s throats since August 2020. But what is the source of the contention? The only means of installing games on iPhones and iPads is via the App Store. But as stated by the tech giant, companies have to “play by the rules” if they want to be a part of that ecosystem. You may be wondering what these rules are.

Large companies are required to pay 30 per cent of revenue for sales garnered through the App Store. Epic founder Sweeney has long referred to these costs as “extortionate”, according to The Guardian.

The case has persisted for over a year, and Epic has since decided to “play by the rules”, which explains Sweeney’s confusion regarding Apple’s latest decision.

“Late last night, Apple informed Epic that Fortnite will be blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem until the exhaustion of all court appeals, which could be as long as a 5-year process,” Sweeney tweeted.

“Apple lied. Apple spent a year telling the world, the court, and the press they’d “welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else,” he added.

Since the start of the court battle, Apple has been faced with multiple legal and regulatory challenges due to what is perceived as excessive rules governing the App Store. One such challenge is the antitrust law brought by Epic Games.

In September, a U.S. federal judge forced Apple to allow developers to direct users to alternate payment methods. This recent move marked a small victory for Epic Games in its hard-fought battle against the tech giant.