Erica Mena files for divorce from Safaree

Erica Mena files for divorce from SafareeTuesday, May 25, 2021
|
Erica Mena is done with this. After two less than two years of marriage, and a second child on the way, she has filed for divorce from husband, Safaree.
According to documents obtained by TMZ, Mena filed for divorce on Friday. And she wants joint custody of the kids and exclusive use of their house.
Some may say they saw this coming. Just two months ago, Safaree was all over social media, letting us know that getting married was the “biggest” mistake he ever made.
In November last year, the Jamaican-American entertainer also shared a picture of himself beside a car with a caption that said: “BACHELOR Ending 2020 right”.
So really, the only surprise here is that he isn’t the one filing for divorce.
Mena has apparently finally gotten tired of his tirades and is calling it quits. Good for her!
