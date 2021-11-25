Etana grateful to pioneering women in music for paving the way

Double-Grammy nominee, Etana is still basking in her historic achievements. On Tuesday, the I Am Not Afraid singer became the first female artiste to ever gain two Grammy nominations in the Best Reggae Album category. This after a previous historic run in 2018, when she became the first woman to earn a nomination in the category in more than two decades.

Still, although overjoyed, Etana is more excited about the successes women have been seeing in the category over the past five years. Congratulating fellow nominee, Spice, Etana shared that women in the local music sphere have come a long way and deserve to now reap the fruits of their labour.

“Both of us being nominated in one year, means that we have come a long way as women and we have learnt a lot about this business of music. I watched her (Spice) come up in music and she is as hardworking as they come and so congrats to her on this achievement as well,” she told BUZZ.

“On my way up in this industry, dealing with people bomb rushing the stage, me basically battling for the mic to the point where I had to fight to play with my own band, it’s been a hard journey. Even in doing this project Pamoja, the idea was so huge I didn’t think I would be able to accomplish it,” she continued. “I remember when I was even afraid to write a song because I didn’t know what people would think about it and to see where I am at now, with another nomination. It’s an overwhelming feeling.”

But more than anything else, Etana says she is grateful for the foundation women in music. Taking the time out to highlight the works of Sister Carol, Judy Mowatt and Rita Marley who were the only three women to be nominated before her, the singer said that had it not been for them breaking the glass ceiling, artistes like herself, Koffee and Spice would not be where they are today.

“I always will remember the females before me because they paved the way. They carved this space out for us to take our place. They showed us a path we could go on and I would throw flowers at their feet to show just how grateful I am for them,” she said.

Aside from writing history individually, Etana and Spice also did so as a pair. This year is the first time in the history of the Best Reggae Album category at the Grammys that two female artistes has ever been nominated in a single year.