Etana to drop Gemini

Two days remain in Gemini season and it’s filled with excitement as

reggae artiste Etana is getting ready to drop her latest body of work.

Etana is to drop Gemini on Friday (June 19).

The album comes on the heels of Etana’s 2019 EP Dimensions which debuted at number seven on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.

The artiste previously landed on the charts with the Grammy-nominated Reggae Forever (number one in 2018), I Rise (number one in 2014), Better Tomorrow (number nine in 2013), Free Expressions (number 11 in 2011) and The Strong One (number 12 in 2008).

Etana’s latest 12 track album put out by Freemind Music features Kabaka Pyramid, Bugle, and No-Maddz.

The artiste has also launched an Instagram campaign alongside the new music, encouraging fans who have purchased the album to share photos online using the hashtags ‘Etana’ and ‘Gemini’ for a chance to have a private Zoom chat with the artiste.

Gemini is currently available on Amazon and iTunes for pre-order.