Everyone got a “courtesy call”, August Alsina says of Jada Pinkett Smith affair claim

Everyone got a “courtesy call”, August Alsina says of Jada Pinkett Smith affair claimSaturday, July 04, 2020
Itâ€™s been week of â€˜he said, she saidâ€™ and now August Alsina is saying it again, with his WHOLE chest!
Following comments on the Breakfast Club, where August revealed that he had an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, which had the blessing of her husband Will Smith, the rapper has taken to Instagram to add fuel to the fire.
In the caption, he said â€œW/ that being said i should also say that, no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance.â€
The Let Me Hit That rapper also cryptically said â€œGod said, we may grow wear and tired of fighting in the fire, but we shall NOT be burned!â€
He added, â€œThe journey to freedom is a deeply complex, tricky, and turbulent road to tow; yet very necessary.â€
Perhaps the most pointed part of August Alsinaâ€™s comments were his reflections on truth. â€œMy truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS. & I make room and acceptance for your thoughts and have acceptance for your thoughts and opinions, regardless if I agree or notâ€¦â€
The FOR YOU artiste continued, â€œMy heart has no malice or hate toward anyone on this planet. I just simply want the chains off & Iâ€™m willing to DIE getting there.â€
His comments come after Pinkett Smithâ€™s team denied his claims earlier this week, which was followed by a tweet by the actress saying she would bring herself to her Red Table Talk Facebook show supposedly to address the issue.
We canâ€™t wait to see how this turns out BUZZ fam!
