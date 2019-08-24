Ewan McGregor confirms Star Wars return

Ewan McGregor confirms Star Wars returnSaturday, August 24, 2019
|
Ewan McGregor has confirmed his return to the Star Wars‘ franchise.
The 48-year-old actor is to reprise his role as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi — who he played in the prequel movies The Phantom Menace, Revenge of the Sith and Attack of the Clones — for a new spin-off series which will air on Disney.
Ewan made a surprise appearance on stage at the Disney D23 Expo on Friday, where he was introduced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.
She said: “Before leaving, we do have one more announcement. After secrets, and fibs, and not being able to talk about it, I am thrilled to bring out a beloved member of the ‘Star Wars’ family.”
Ewan then stepped out and said: “Kathleen, can you ask me in front of all of these people, all of these witnesses, can you please ask me, am I going to play Obi-Wan Kenobi again?”
She said: “Ewan, are you going to play Obi-Wan Kenobi again?”
The Scottish star then looked out into the audience and said: “Yes.”
Details of the show’s title and release date have yet to be revealed but the project is progressing well. Kathleen confirmed: “The scripts are written, and we begin shooting next year. We can’t wait to start production. And we have our Obi-Wan.”
