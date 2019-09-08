Exciting start to the schoolboy football season

Exciting start to the schoolboy football seasonSunday, September 08, 2019
Scores of patrons turned out at the
Catherine Hall Sports Complex in Montego Bay, Jamaica, to witness the start of
the new schoolboy football season.
Three games were slated for the day with the opening match seeing defending DaCosta Cup champions Clarendon College and Lennon High playing to a tame 1-1 draw. However, things got going in the second match where defending Manning Cup champions Kingston College romped home to a 4-0 victory over Excelsior.
The crowd got bigger for the final game which saw Cornwall College taking on Irwin High. The game was action-packed, but Cornwall went behind to free kick late in the first half. However, they got lucky when an obvious penalty was not called, and they managed to come from behind late to beat Irwin 2-1, much to the chagrin of several Irwin supporters who began streaming out of the stadium.
