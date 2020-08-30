‘F Cancer’: LeBron James honours Chadwick Boseman during NBA

‘F Cancer’: LeBron James honours Chadwick Boseman during NBASunday, August 30, 2020
|
Basketball star LeBron James has been taking the knee to protest police violence against black people in the United States for every game of the NBA but last evening he added something special; a tribute to deceased actor Chadwick Boseman.
James, while kneeling in protest during the US national anthem, imitated the now easily identifiable â€˜Wakanda Foreverâ€ crossed hands pose in honour of Boseman who passed away from colon cancer on Friday.
The pose was made popular by the Black Panther movie which starred Boseman, who passed away at 43-years-old after a four-year battle with the disease.
In an Instagram post that same day, James posted a picture of himself and Boseman with the caption â€œRest In Paradise King!â€ and added the hashtag #TheHellWIth2020 and #FCancerâ€
James also lost his close friend and former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant this year when the star died, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26.
The Lakers went on to beat theÂ Portland Trail BlazersÂ 131-122 to eliminate them from the playoffs.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy