‘F Cancer’: LeBron James honours Chadwick Boseman during NBA

Basketball star LeBron James has been taking the knee to protest police violence against black people in the United States for every game of the NBA but last evening he added something special; a tribute to deceased actor Chadwick Boseman.

James, while kneeling in protest during the US national anthem, imitated the now easily identifiable â€˜Wakanda Foreverâ€ crossed hands pose in honour of Boseman who passed away from colon cancer on Friday.

The pose was made popular by the Black Panther movie which starred Boseman, who passed away at 43-years-old after a four-year battle with the disease.

View this post on Instagram Rest In Paradise King Ÿ‘‘! #TheHellWith2020 #FCancerA post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Aug 28, 2020 at 8:27pm PDT

In an Instagram post that same day, James posted a picture of himself and Boseman with the caption â€œRest In Paradise King!â€ and added the hashtag #TheHellWIth2020 and #FCancerâ€

James also lost his close friend and former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant this year when the star died, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26.

The Lakers went on to beat theÂ Portland Trail BlazersÂ 131-122 to eliminate them from the playoffs.