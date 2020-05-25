Face masks – the new fashion statement

Whether you like them bejewelled, sequined, crocheted, embossed or adorned with cartoon characters, your wish is the designer’s command.

If you have the money to pay up, you can have it your way and we are not talking Burger King menu items. Before you start thinking it’s some fancy bikini or clutch purse, cast your thoughts instead to the newest craze on the local market – face masks.

Yes indeed, whether you can breathe comfortably or if they are actually effective at preventing the inhalation of airborne particles is beside the point. In many cases, it’s all about the look and not so much the fit and feel of these masks.

Since the Government made wearing masks in public mandatory, and businesses refusing service without one, everyone and their mothers better get used to the new normal.

While for the most part people have accepted wearing them, it still raises some concern as to why certain material would be deemed suitable for making a mask as everything that is logical would point to a crocheted mask – no matter how cute or well-designed it is, provides absolutely no protection against COVID-19. Indeed wearing crochet mask is about as effective as putting on a condom AFTER intercourse!

Sometimes we talk about fashion over style but often times what we actually practice is stupidity over style as we get so caught up trying to look good that we forget about being genuine.

People who market and sell some of these masks know they offer no protection whatsoever from a medical viewpoint but do it ‘for the gram’, retweets and likes, seemingly unconcerned about the common sense aspect of things. Go figure.

Relatedly, the irony of masks being worn in a bank is not lost on many. Just a few months ago, anyone wearing a mask to enter a financial institution would raise an alarm as they would almost certainly be carrying out a robbery.

Now everyone has on one and half the time we are uncertain who is the man (or woman) behind the mask.