Facebook launches its first-ever ‘smart glasses’, but the internet isn’t here for it

Facebook is not the first billion-dollar company to unveil its very own smart glasses promising the public an array of features as an innovative means of interacting on social media. They are also not the first company to have the very idea of smart glasses utterly shot down by the public. The company joined Google on that list in September after it unveiled its latest venture.

In a recent video, Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerburg said, “We wanted to build something that would easily enable you to capture and share experiences from your point of view. We thought if we’re going to build best-in-class glasses, a great place to start is with the iconic Ray-Ban frames that people already love.”

Facebook also shared that its smart glasses would introduce a new way to enjoy music, podcasts, and take calls.

But social media users aren’t excited about easily being able to capture and share experiences with Zuckerburg’s ambitious smart glasses. They don’t care much for the Ray-Ban collaboration either.

“So Facebook can be more involved in my private life? No thank you,” one user shared on Twitter.

“It’s bad enough they listen to all our conversations and read our web history, now they want to see everything we do too?” said another.

Somewhere in the seething seas of negative comments on Twitter, there was one user at least, who seemed somewhat interested in Facebook’s new, special glasses.

“It would be really cool if they could live stream too,” they said.