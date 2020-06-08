Fake news: Pornhub denies claim it will only show ebony videos in solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter movement

So if you haven’t seen it as yet BUZZ fam, there’s an image circulating on social media claiming that Pornhub, the world’s leading free porn website, would only be showing porn videos with black people.

The image claims that this was in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Companies like Amazon and Nickelodeon have found ways to show their support of the movement, and everyone thought this was Pornhub’s way of showing that it too was down for the ride.

It was widely circulated and shared by celebrities like Trey Songz and Ludacris.

But sadly, for everyone who were looking forward to engage solely in porn with black men and women, Pornhub is saying that the news is false.

A Pornhub rep told Shade Room that fans will not only see ebony videos on the site. However, it is standing in solidarity with the black community in other ways. It has pledged its support by donating $100,000 to organizations actively fighting for equality, it revealed in a tweet.