Fall from Grace? Spice catches flak for comparing her black experience to Meghan Markle’s

Like many of us, dancehall artiste Spice had her views on the discrimination that Meghan Markle endured as a British royal while watching the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last night.

But it may be a little more personal for Spice. The Black Hypocrisy artiste found Markle’s struggles, which many surmise were due to her being mixed-race, relatable.

“Imagine these words coming from Meghan who’s a lighter shade than I am and you can only imagine what I went through #blackhypocrisy,” Spice wrote.

The comment was made under a post by The Shaderoom on Instagram. In that particular post, Markle shared that when she was pregnant, there were concerns in the palace about how dark her son’s complexion would be.

“In those months, when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he won’t be given a title … and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin will be when he’s born,” said Meghan said in the video clip.

Only Spice will know what her intentions were when she compared Meghan’s experience to her own, but her fans deemed it quite tasteless.

“Nah, Spice has one last straw. I’m tired. I’m done,” someone commented.

“Not only does Spice affi be inna everything, she must also embarrass herself,” another tweeted.