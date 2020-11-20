Bobby Brown Jr had flu-like symptoms before death, says family

Bobby Brown Jr had flu-like symptoms before death, says familyFriday, November 20, 2020
|
Bobby Brown Jr was not feeling well before he
According to TMZ, the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown was experiencing flu-like symptoms before he died. However, a source told TMZ that he did not have COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Bobby Brown told the news agency that his son’s death has devastated his family, and is asking for prayers.
“Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”
This death comes five years after Bobby Brown lost his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown. The 22-year-old died in 2015, three years after her mother, Whitney Houston, was found dead in a hotel bathtub.
In 2019, Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina’s ex-fiancé who was found legally responsible for her death, also died.
