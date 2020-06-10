Fancy that: Iggy Azalea is a mother!

In the time of social media, where secrets are few and celebrity news is fodder, Iggy Azalea has announced she is a mother!

While we may have missed the pregnancy announcement, the entire pregnancy tbh, the FANCY rapper says news of her joining motherhood wasn’t a secret.

In an Instagram Story, the Australian rapper said “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but if feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

The Sally Walker artiste said she wants to keep the baby’s life private but wanted to make it clear that “he is not a secret”.

While there were rumours she was with child, no confirmation came until today. And while the child may not be secret, his name and his father remain a mystery, although she was dating rapper Playboi Carti when we last checked.

More to come? Not if Iggy has anything to say about it.