Fans clamouring for release of Rihanna’s album before close of 2019

Fans clamouring for release of Rihanna’s album before close of 2019Tuesday, December 31, 2019
While there’s only a few hours left in 2019, some Rihanna fans are highly expectant that the artiste could release her next album before the close of the year.
A number of persons are seemingly shelving party plans to watch and see if this will happen. Some persons suspect that Rihanna will make a major announcement just before the close of the year and provide them with the news they want to hear.
The album, which title is yet to be announced, is informally known as ‘R9’ as it’s Rihanna’s ninth studio album. The Barbados born pop star has previously revealed that the album is complete and waiting release.
Twitter user Laurent James has joined a long list of persons enquiring about the album and waiting to see what happens.
