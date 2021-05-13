Fans go crazy over Beenie Man’s weightloss

Have you seen a photo of dancehall veteran Beenie Man lately? Well we have and we’re still looking for the bulge of his tummy that we’ve gotten used to. But apparently it’s totally gone.

The King of the Dancehall sent his fans in a frenzy with his latest Instagram post. Stylish as per usual, Beenie Man looked confident in a navy blue pants, a brown jacket with navy blue stripes, a brown undershirt, and a brown shoes. The look was complete with his somewhat of a signature look these days- a navy blue handkerchief tied around his dread locks.

The outfit did what it was supposed to do BUZZ Fam!

But it was the absence of his usually bulging tummy that had tongues wagging. Now if you don’t know, let’s bring you up to speed. Beenie Man’s tummy became nearly as famous as him after the Verzuz battle between him and Bounty Killer.

This is what it looked like at the time;

Yea. So after all the memes and jokes, Beenie Man committed to losing weight, and we gotta say we’re pretty impressed. And so are his fans!

“Wow…you did it…fit and trim…congrats! Not easy bit worth it! Be Blessed,” one fan commented.

“I hope dem mek the memes now because di Dr cleeeeen,” another added.

“Guh deh beenieeee! Slim like string bean,” someone said.