Fans loved the vibe at Zimi Seh Riva

Fans have been showing their love to the organizers of the water-based party Zimi Seh Riva on Boxing Day at the Tru-Juice Sports Club in Bog Walk, St Catherine.

Patrons have taken to social media to express their delight of the event and post photos and videos of the merriment.

There was a variety of eye-popping fashion on display at the Food Inclusive Cooler Party. Numerous young ladies were dressed to impress in a variety of swimwear pieces.

The organizers—Zimi Entertainment—must be pleased with the level of support as patrons were out in their numbers.