Fans pour out love at Govana’s album launch

Love

and support were on full display at the album take-off of one of Jamaica’s

hottest recording dancehall artistes, Govana on Wednesday (Jan 8) at the MECA

Lounge in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Gyal Clown artiste who is a formidable member of the Aidonia-led J.O.P is on a steady path to success.

Since his appearance in the music ecosystem, he has managed to impressively develop an extensive catalogue of dancehall tracks that have unquestionably captured the ears of many.

Garnering a fan base around the globe, the Jamaican born musician is known to many as a lyrical monster.

While supporters were enjoying the convivial atmosphere, a patron Ari Wilson, told us that she is impressed with the level of work that he has done.

“The overall event is wonderful. His first effort and compilation is a great body of work and I have supported him from his was Deablo. So, it’s really great to see him change over the years,” she told BUZZ.

Another patron, Shelly Vito shared she has been a fan of the musician since he started in the music industry and she’s positive he will continue to send shockwaves throughout the music and entertainment landscape.

“I’m a big fan and I love Govana. I love the new album. I think it is a great product and I think its gonna go far,” she said.

While invitations were only extended to business colleagues, friends and members of the media, Govana expressed his sincerest gratitude towards his growing fan base for their continued support in his musical growth.