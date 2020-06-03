Fans react to Intence’s hair extensions

Dancehall artiste, Intence experimented with a new hairstyle this week, and it obviously did not create the buzz he was expecting. The Dream Life artiste switched out his usual corn rows for long extensions which he styled in a lose updo.

He debuted this hairstyle in an Instagram post, and captioned the post; â€œtell craftman we full a techniquesâ€. But his fans were in the comment section wishing he wasnâ€™t.

View this post on Instagram TELL CRAFT MAN SAY WI FULL A TECHNIQUES @yengdetta . . . #yengbadness #yeng #yengboss #intenceyengbadnessjettlife #intencevevo #intence_jettlife_ #intencejettlife #intencejetlife #1yengboss #shenyengz #ryginking #manhimselff #dancehall #dancehallmusic #876foreverŸ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² #jamaicadancehall #boysierecords #wellbad #quadawellbad #jahvillani #wileside #jadakingdom #skillibeng #quaiboss #narkoz #narkozgang #manhimselff #manhimself #manhimselffŸ­ #detta #dettagangA post shared by YENGBOSS (@intenceyengbadnessjettllfe) on May 29, 2020 at 2:14pm PDT

â€œWait mi neva see yuh pon mi kitchen floor dis morning mi confuse tho,â€ said a disapproving fan, who compared the new hairstyle to a mop.

â€œBuh wait nuh me granny lace wig dat??â€, one fan teased.Â

â€œA weh yuh fava wid dem garbage on u head,â€ asked another.

Another fan summarized what almost everyone else was trying to say. â€œIntence mi love yuh but dah hairstyle deh nah guh work out mi love,â€ he said.