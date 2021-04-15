Fans react to Tommy Lee Sparta’s leaked prison photo

A leaked photo of dancehall artiste Tommy Lee in prison thatâ€™s making its rounds on social media seems to be doing wonders in discouraging youth from a life of crime.

The undated photo shows the Rich Badness deejay posing in a small cell with someone who appears to be a visitor.

But itâ€™s not Tommy Leeâ€™s signature pose nor the handkerchief that heâ€™s using for a mask that immediately catches the eyes; itâ€™s the walls of the very tiny cell. They are dirty and look like they havenâ€™t gotten a recoat of paint in years.

Protruding from these walls are four concrete structures that appear to be bed, dresser, and kitchen in one. These concrete beds leave a barely breathable space in the middle in which Tommy Lee and his visitor stands.

On one of the beds, the feet of another prisoner hangover. Two of the beds are storage areas for a multiple of water bottles, and other items. While a futile attempt was being made to spread the other bed with pieces of clothing.

And although Tommy Lee seems at peace with his abysmal living conditions, for people on the outside looking in, those very same conditions are reason enough not to go to prison.

After the photo made its way on a few Instagram blogs, well, letâ€™s just say the comment sections were filled with a whole lot of introspection.

â€œThen me could leave me nice clean bed to go live inna this, so no to badness people. Outa road nice bad,â€ one person commented.

â€œLord, keep me on the good side of the law bcuz Ÿ¤®Ÿ¤®Ÿ¤®Ÿ¤®,â€ another added.

â€œThis a di only motivation mi ever need fi stay outta prison,â€ someone said.

â€œTo all the rapers if you donâ€™t stop this gonna be your new home,â€ another warned.

Tommy Lee Sparta is currently serving a three-year prison sentence for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.