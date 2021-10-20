Fans to get new music from Sean Paul and Sia

Dancehall star Sean Paul has announced that his new track ‘Dynamite’ which features songbird Sia will be available for listening come this Friday(October).

The ‘Temperature’ hit maker artiste used social media to share the latest development about the track which he has been teasing to his fanbase.

“My label wants mi 2 keep dis chune under wraps til it drops but mi nuh deh pon dat. Y’all been waitin 2 long… EFF it!!! #Dynamite 10/22” he wrote on Twitter while adding a snippet of the track as a preview

The Jamaican artiste and Sia are known for their previous work on the track ‘Cheap Thrills’ which went on to become smash hit following its release in February of 2016 on her album, ‘This Is Acting’

The track has since gone on to amass over three billion views on YouTube, climbed to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been certified platinum in a number of territories.

Sean Paul is currently working on the release of his latest project entitled ‘Scorcha’, which has seen delays mainly because of what he has described as “red tape” involving record labels of other artistes collaborating on the project.