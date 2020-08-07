Fans to relive ‘A Taste of Sumfest’ on FLOW this weekend

Viewers left salivating from the Taste of Sumfest virtual

show, that saw reggae and dancehall’s finest show up and show out, will have a

chance to relive the magic this weekend!

Fans of Reggae Sumfest 2020 will be treated to a rebroadcast of their favourite moments when the greatest reggae show on earth rebroadcasts night one on screens across Jamaica and the Caribbean.

The entire show will be aired exclusively on Flow 1 (Channel 100) on Friday, August 7 (night one) and Saturday, August 8 (night two) at 8:00 p.m. JA and 9pm ECT.

With more than three million viewers tuning in to the performances two weeks ago, telecommunications firm Flow said it will now show the performances on in around the region

Flow’s Senior Marketing Manager, Latoy Lawrence, said “We made a promise to provide a flawless virtual experience, connecting our customers and viewers across the world to their favourite artistes during Reggae Sumfest 2020. We did just that. Now, we have upped the ante to take the virtual festival to television screens across Jamaica and the Caribbean.”

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic prompting the physical show’s cancellation, the virtual staging was quickly arranged to appease music fans.

Social media was ablaze with positive sentiments for the seamless virtual staging and high-energy performances from artistes including Shenseea, Koffee and Agent Sasco.

@Rebel_Steph tweeted, “Honestly the best @reggaesumfest I have been to in a while! Nice artist transitions. No long sets, no long changes and no long talking! Big up @FlowJamaica for the quality stream.”

While @duhitzkeem added, “@FLOWJamaica I’m happy that the show is still live… Y’all winning tonight too #ReggaeSumfest.”